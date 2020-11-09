Barcelona star Marc Ter Stegen requested to be omitted from Germany duty

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Ter Stegen is rumoured to have asked Joachim Low not to include him in his Germany squad for the current international break.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach star has only just returned to La Liga action after undergoing surgery during the summer.

However, according to reports from Bild, via Marca, Ter Stegen contacted Low to inform him of his preference to stay in Catalonia and continue his recovery to full fitness.

Ter Stegen started the last two games for La Blaugrana, against Dynamo Kyiv and Real Betis, replacing Neto in Ronald Koeman’s starting line up from the opening weeks of the campaign.

Low is likely to rotate his goalkeeping options in the next ten days, with Arsenal stopper Bernd Leno in line to start the friendly game against the Czeh Republic in Leipzig.

Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer is then set to return to captain Die Mannschaft for their UEFA Nations League double header against Ukraine and Spain.