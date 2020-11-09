Barcelona La Liga

Barcelona star Ansu Fati undergoes 90-minute surgery on knee injury

Barcelona teenage star Ansu Fati has undergone knee surgery lasting for an hour and half on Monday

The 18-year old was withdrawn at half-time during the Blaugrana’s 5-2 La Liga win over Real Betis this weekend, having sustained an injury in the opening half.

The Catalan giants subsequently released an official statement after the game confirming the Spanish international suffered a tear to the medial meniscus in his left knee.

As reported by Marca, Dr. Ripoll of the Ripoll and De Prado Sport Clinic projected that the injury could rule the teenager out for between three and five months, but no period of absence has been confirmed.

Now Gol TV say surgery was undertaken earlier on Monday, with an update now pending.

Fati is now one of the established attacking players at the club along with Lionel Messi and is aiming to establish himself ahead of the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Francisco Trincao.

The teenage prodigy has also starred for Spain in recent times – netting one goal in four international appearances having earned his first cap in September, while he has netted five goals in 10 games for his club this campaign.

