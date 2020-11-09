Barcelona star Ansu Fati undergoes 90-minute surgery on knee injury

Barcelona teenage star Ansu Fati has undergone knee surgery lasting for an hour and half on Monday

The 18-year old was withdrawn at half-time during the Blaugrana’s 5-2 La Liga win over Real Betis this weekend, having sustained an injury in the opening half.

The Catalan giants subsequently released an official statement after the game confirming the Spanish international suffered a tear to the medial meniscus in his left knee.

ÚLTIMA HORA ‼ Las pruebas realizadas esta tarde han mostrado que Ansu Fati tiene una rotura del menisco interno de la rodilla izquierda. En los próximos días se determinará el tratamiento a seguir pic.twitter.com/gImKRyxcKD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) November 7, 2020

As reported by Marca, Dr. Ripoll of the Ripoll and De Prado Sport Clinic projected that the injury could rule the teenager out for between three and five months, but no period of absence has been confirmed.

Now Gol TV say surgery was undertaken earlier on Monday, with an update now pending.

💥 Informa @alexpintanel: 🏥 “La operación de @ANSUFATI ha durado 1h y 30mins. La ha llevado a cabo el doctor Cugat bajo la supervisión de dos médicos del @FCBarcelona_es” 📺 #Golazo pic.twitter.com/vPSKin10md — El Golazo de Gol (@ElGolazoDeGol) November 9, 2020

Fati is now one of the established attacking players at the club along with Lionel Messi and is aiming to establish himself ahead of the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Francisco Trincao.

The teenage prodigy has also starred for Spain in recent times – netting one goal in four international appearances having earned his first cap in September, while he has netted five goals in 10 games for his club this campaign.