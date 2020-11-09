Barcelona fear Ansu Fati will be out until April following surgery

Barcelona fear that forward Ansu Fati could miss up to five months of action after undergoing knee surgery on Monday.

The club’s initial fears have been outlined by Catalunya Radio and outlined by El Mundo Deportivo, meaning that the teenage star could miss the majority of the campaign with the injury.

🚨 Ansu Fati ya ha sido operado ❌ Podría estar de baja de tres a cinco meseshttps://t.co/rynMUfcgiZ pic.twitter.com/pQ7A6OE4c2 — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) November 9, 2020

The 18-year old was withdrawn at half-time during the Blaugrana’s 5-2 La Liga win over Real Betis this weekend, having sustained picked up the knock in the opening half.

As reported by Marca, Dr. Ripoll of the Ripoll and De Prado Sport Clinic projected that the injury could rule the teenager out for between three and five months, but no period of absence has been confirmed – although this latest report suggests such a timeframe is increasingly probably.

Earlier on Monday, Gol TV reported that surgery had successfully been undertaken on Monday.

💥 Informa @alexpintanel: 🏥 “La operación de @ANSUFATI ha durado 1h y 30mins. La ha llevado a cabo el doctor Cugat bajo la supervisión de dos médicos del @FCBarcelona_es” 📺 #Golazo pic.twitter.com/vPSKin10md — El Golazo de Gol (@ElGolazoDeGol) November 9, 2020

Fati is now one of the established attacking players at the club along with Lionel Messi and is aiming to establish himself ahead of the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Francisco Trincao.

The teenage prodigy has also starred for Spain in recent times – netting one goal in four international appearances having earned his first cap in September, while he has netted five goals in 10 games for his club this campaign.