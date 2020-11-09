Atlético Madrid poised to welcome back three key figures after international break

Atlético Madrid have started 2020/21 with a strength and serenity unmatched by either Real Madrid or Barcelona, and can now look forward to the return of three key figures after the forthcoming international break according to AS.

Atleti currently sit third in LaLiga behind Real Sociedad and Villarreal. Diego Simeone’s side are three points behind La Real, the league leaders, but have two games in hand.

Next up for Los Rojiblancos is the visit of Barcelona in what is sure to be a stern test of their mettle – the Catalans just beat Real Betis 5-2 this past weekend and have been performing well in Europe. Atleti will be able to welcome back Diego Costa, Yannick Carrasco and Vitolo, however, in a boost ahead of the important clash.

Costa left the field injured against Celta Vigo back in October, but will be fit for the visit of Barça. Carrasco suffered a muscle injury to his right thigh at the end of the same month, and worked through his recovery with the clash against the Catalans in mind – all indications suggest he’ll be ready too.

Vitolo was substituted to a muscle injury in his left thigh ten minutes after coming on against Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League, but he’s also expected to be fit. As well as these additions, Atleti will benefit from the experiences of Marcos Llorente and Koke, both of him will represent Spain during the international break.

Featured image courtesy of Marca.