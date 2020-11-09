Athletic Bilbao consider appointment of former Valencia boss

Athletic Club Bilbao are considering moving to appoint former Valencia boss Marcelino Garcia Toral, according to reports.

El Mundo Deportivo outline how the Basque club’s interest in Marcelino was spiked by suggestions he would instead be appointed at Celta Vigo.

However, they will now will appoint highly-rated Argentine boss Eduardo ‘Chacho’ Coudet according to a report in Marca after they confirmed the exit of head coach Oscar Garcia according to a statement released on Monday.

Athletic club’s interest is spiked by the precarious position of the current incumbent Gaizko Garitano, with the team picking up just nine points from their opening eight games.

Marcelino has been without a job since leaving Valencia at the start of last season, where he was replaced by Albert Celades following a fallout with the club’s hierarchy.

The 54-year-old was at the helm of Valencia for two seasons and he guided them to successive top four finishes, having inherited a side who had failed to finish in the top half of La Liga for consecutive campaigns prior to his arrival.

Marcelino’s entire coaching career up to this point has been in Spain – he has been in charge of 748 matches across eight different clubs including Sporting Gijon, Real Zaragoza, Racing Santander, Sevilla and Villarreal – whom he guided to the Europa League semi-finals.