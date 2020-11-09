Adama Traore to replace Ansu Fati in Spain starting line up in UEFA Nations League action

Spain boss Luis Enrique will turn to Wolves star Adama Traore as a replacement for Ansu Fati for La Roja’s crunch UEFA Nations League games against Switzerland and Germany next week.

Fati was forced to withdraw from Enrique’s squad after suffering a knee injury in Barcelona’s 5-2 La Liga win over Real Betis, with the 18-year old subsequently undergoing surgery which will sideline him will until 2021.

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio was called up as a replacement for Fati, but according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Enrique will keep Traore as a starter against the Swiss at least.

Sevilla full back Jesus Navas has also been forced to pull out due to injury with Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin called up as a cover.

However, the report adds Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto will cover for Navas alongside Sergio Ramos, Pau Torres and Jose Gaya.

David De Gea is expected to keep his place in goal, with Mikel Merino joined by Sergio Busquets and Fabian Ruiz in midfield and Traore partnered by Mikel Oyarzabal and Ferran Torres in attack.