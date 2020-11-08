Zinedine Zidane accepts responsibility for Real Madrid’s 4-1 defeat at Valencia

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has insisted he will shoulder all the blame following their shock 4-1 La Liga defeat to Valencia.

Los Blancos missed the chance to put more pressure on league leaders Real Sociedad at the Estadio Mestalla as Carlos Soler netted three penalties in a game that was dominated by VAR decisions.

However, despite the controversy over a trio of penalty decisions against his side, and an unfortunate own goal for Raphael Varane, Zidane believes tactical his decisions were the basis for Real Madrid’s struggles.

“After the goal we slipped a little and changed the dynamics of what we were doing,” he told a post game interview with Marca.

“There are no excuses from me. After the first goal we simply fell apart.

“I don’t think Valencia have been better tactically. But the culprit is me, because I have to find solutions.”

Real Madrid will now move into the international break in fourth place in the La Liga table with a four point gap behind current front runners Real Sociedad.

His team will take on Villarreal at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on November 21 on their return to action, before looking to secure their place in the Champions League knockout stages.