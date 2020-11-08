Neymar tells his agent he wants to continue with Paris Saint-Germain

Brazilian star Neymar has reportedly told his agent that he wants to continue playing with Paris Saint-Germain, pouring cold water on long-running speculation that he could return to LaLiga in the near future.

Neymar seems to finally found his feet after a rocky start to life in the French capital, and rumours linking him with a long-mooted return to Barcelona seems to have quietened down according to Mundo Deportivo.

Hadrien Grenier, a French journalist from Le10Sport, tweeted on Sunday morning that the Brazilian international has directly told his agent that he intends to continue in Paris and has even discussed potential additions to make the team stronger.

PSG are reported to be delighted with the development and will look to renew his contract in the near future. His current deal is due to run out in the summer of 2022.

🚨 Neymar a fait savoir au PSG par le biais de ses représentants qu’il veut rester à Paris ! Il a même sondé des joueurs pour que l’équipe se renforce. Les dirigeants sont ouverts à le prolonger, mais pas encore d’offre. (@telefoot_TF1) pic.twitter.com/Jo9mhDZ9ya — Hadrien (@hadrien_grenier) November 8, 2020

Neymar has spent the majority of his professional career in Spain with Barcelona, where he formed part of the lethal MSN strike force alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.

He joined the Catalans in 2013 from Santos, and won two LaLiga titles, three Copa del Reys, one Spanish Super Cup, one Club World Cup and one Champions League at Camp Nou before joining PSG in a record €200m deal in 2017.

