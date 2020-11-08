Marcos Llorente confident Atletico Madrid can maintain unbeaten run

Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente is confident they can maintain their unbeaten start to the La Liga season after the international break.

Diego Simeone’s side stretched their unbeaten start to the 2020/21 La Liga campaign with a 4-0 win at home to Cadiz, moving Los Rojiblancos to the top of the table.

Llorente netted against the Andalucians, his fourth goal of the season, to cap a memorable week including his first call up to Luis Enrique’s Spain squad.

The former Real Madrid man was full of praise for his teammates at full time and believes they can keep their running going into the closing weeks of 2020.

“In the end this is what we dedicate ourselves to, to compete in every game,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“We are on a very good streak. We hope to continue it after the break and continue to give joy to the fans.”

Atletico Madrid face a crunch game on their return to La Liga action with a home game against Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona.

They complete November with a hectic run of matches against Lokomotiv Moscow, Valencia and Bayern Munich in domestic and European action.