Marco Asensio replaces injured Ansu Fati in Spanish squad

Spain coach Luis Enrique has responded to Barcelona winger Ansu Fati’s knee injury against Real Betis on Saturday afternoon by calling up Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio.

Speculation had suggested that in-form duo Cristian Tello of Betis or Real Sociedad’s Portu could be the ones chosen to step up, but Enrique has gone for Asensio for the upcoming games against the Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany, the latter two being competitive Nations League clashes.

Asensio has 24 caps and one goal to his name for La Roja. He began his career with his local club, Mallorca, before joining Madrid in 2014 – he made his senior international debut two years later against Switzerland.

The winger has won two LaLiga titles at the Santiago Bernabéu, as well as a Spanish Super Cup, two Champions Leagues, two European Super Cups and three Club World Cups. With Spain, Asensio won the U19 European Championships in 2015.

Asensio has made five league appearances for Madrid this season but is yet to register a goal or an assist.

