La Real overtake Villarreal to go top thanks to home victory over Granada

Real Sociedad have overtaken Villarreal at the top of LaLiga thanks to a 2-0 victory over a Granada team ravaged by a COVID-19 outbreak within their squad.

Granada travelled to San Sebastian with just seven first team players, the rest of their squad made up by B-teamers and youngsters. The Andalusians had tried to get the game postponed but were unsuccessful in their efforts.

Granada's 19-man matchday squad at Real Sociedad – 11 have never played a senior game for the club, only 6 have started a match in La Liga before. Remember: Granada have just 2 players to test positive for Covid-19 and had requests to postpone match denied. https://t.co/w14hYFlILC — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) November 8, 2020

Nevertheless, La Real made light work of their visitors. By the half-hour mark they were 2-0 up and looked comfortable, with Nacho Monreal opening the scoring for the Basque side before captain and October player of the month Mikel Oyarzabal converted yet another penalty kick.

The result takes La Real two points clear of Villarreal at the top of the table, with Villarreal themselves only overtaking Atlético Madrid earlier in the afternoon.

Imanol Alguacil’s side look strong. They saw 72.9% of possession with a pass completion rate of 87%, dominated in the air and saw Willian José have a goal ruled out. The only downside for them will be Robin Le Normand’s late red card for his challenge on Luis Suárez.

La Real have now won five on the bounce. After the forthcoming international break will come further tests against a Cádiz team performing above expectations and Villarreal, in what could well be a battle between the early pretenders to the throne.

Featured image courtesy of El Diario Vasco.