Former Barcelona star Samuel Eto’o injured in a car accident in Cameroon

Former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o has reportedly been injured in a car accident in his native Cameroon, according to a report from the BBC.

The 39-year old was travelling home from a family wedding celebration when his car is reported to have been struck by a public bus on the Nkongsamba-Douala Road.

Eto’s was not seriously injured in the collision, however, the vehicle he was in was visibly damaged by the incident.

He was subsequently transferred to a local hospital where his condition is improving and classed as non life-threatening as per Cameroonian journalist Martin Camus.

La voiture broyée dans laquelle se trouvait Samuel Eto'o. Je vous confirme qu'il va bien, on s'est encore parlé. Les médecins se chargent des examens complémentaires. @setoo9#NsangNkong pic.twitter.com/ELvqXXl3oH — Martin Camus MIMB#NsangNkong (@martinmimb) November 8, 2020

Eto’s was a vital player for Barcelona during his time in Catalonia between 2003 and 2009, with an incredible 130 goals in 199 games in all competitions.

He won three La Liga titles and two Champions League at the Camp Nou, before joining Inter Milan in 2009, and winning a Serie A and Champions League double in his first season in Italy.