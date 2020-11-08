Barcelona confirm Ansu Fati will undergo surgery

Barcelona striker Ansu Fati will undergo surgery in the next 24 hours after suffering a knee injury in their 5-2 La Liga win over Real Betis this weekend.

The Spanish international was withdrawn at half time against Manuel Pellegrini’s side, with the club confirming he sustained a minor tear to the meniscus in his left knee.

Speculation remains ongoing as to how long the 18-year old will be sidelined for, with initial estimates ranging from two to five months, depending on the speed of his recovery process.

However, as per a report from Marca, the Catalan giants have now confirmed their decision to send the teenager for surgery.

Specialist surgeon Dr Ramon Cugat will perform the operation, with the Catalan native well respected by the club having previously worked with former stars including Pep Guardiola, Xavi Hernandez, Samuel Eto’o and Andres Iniesta.

Fati is certain to miss at least a month of action for Ronald Koeman’s team ruling him out of games against Atletico Madrid, Dynamo Kyiv and Osasuna.