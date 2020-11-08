Ansu Fati could miss up to five months of action according to leading doctor

Barcelona’s fleet-footed winger Ansu Fati could miss up to five months of action due to the meniscus tear he suffered against Real Betis on Saturday afternoon.

That’s according to Dr. Ripoll of the Ripoll and De Prado Sport Clinic and as reported by Marca. “The injury to Ansu Fati has surprised all of us this Saturday evening,” he said.

“Barcelona have communicated a tear of the interior meniscus, and we are talking about a player of just 18 years of age. It has to be stitched up and preserved as it’s the shock absorber of the knee that protects the cartilage.

“The cartilage needs to be protected at all costs, and for that the meniscus has to be stitched. We could be talking about a period [of absence] of between three and five months.”

Barça recorded an impressive 5-2 defeat of Betis at Camp Nou, but Fati’s injury will come as a real blow. The Spanish international has been one of the few bright lights for the club in a rocky 2020.

Fati has played 69% of all Barça’s minutes this season, 86% of which came as a starter, and he’s been directly involved in 33% of their goals. He has four goals and one assists to his name from just seven league appearances.

Fati suffered the injury in a strong challenge from Aïssa Mandi shortly before half-time before being withdrawn at the break. It will have hurt even more for the teenager given that the fixture was the one in which he made his senior debut last season.

