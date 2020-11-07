Vinícius Júnior: “Criticism is expected when you represent the best club in the world”

Real Madrid starlet Vinícius Junior explained to Brazilian YouTube channel Desimpedidos that criticism is part and parcel with life at “the best club in the world”.

The interview was recorded the day after Madrid defeated Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday, with the Brazilian coming off the bench to assist compatriot Rodrygo for the winner.

Born in São Gonçalo, a municipality of Rio de Janeiro, Vinícius came through the youth system at Brazilian giants Flamengo before being picked up by Madrid in 2018 for a fee reported to be in the region of €46m.

Now 20, the fleet-footed winger is really beginning to become an important member of Zinedine Zidane’s team. “I am happy for the first victory in [this season’s] Champions League,” he told Desimpedidos as quoted in AS.

“When I received the ball, I saw that two Inter defenders were coming back very fast. As [Rodrygo and I] train together, we tend to move similarly. Thank God the move went well.”

Regarding the criticism he receives, Vinícius is level-headed. “I always think about those who want good things for me – my family, the people at the club, colleagues like Marcelo and Casemiro who are always trying to put me on the right path.

“[Criticism] is typical of being at the biggest club in the world – when we lose they’re going to talk about us. I don’t listen to much of what is said – I only turn on the TV to play football video games.”

The Brazilian also spoke of the importance of Madrid’s captain, Sergio Ramos, who scored his 100th goal for the club in the game against Inter.

“He always congratulates you and speaks with the whole group, giving us morale and confidence,” he said. “With every goal, he’s always the first to arrive for the celebration – that’s important.”

