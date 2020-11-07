Barcelona La Liga

Super sub Lionel Messi secures 5-2 Barcelona win over Real Betis

Barcelona have returned to winning ways in La Liga thanks to a Lionel Messi-inspired 5-2 victory at home to Real Betis.

Ronald Koeman’s side had picked up just two points from a possible 12 heading into this clash, but a dominant performance against Manuel Pellegrini’s visitors secured a timely three points.

Barcelona were quick out of the blocks at the Camp Nou, as Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati both missed early chances.

But the home side did not have to wait much longer to take the lead, as French international Ousmane Dembele fired home a spectacular opener on 21 minutes.

Griezmann was handed a perfect opportunity to double Barcelona’s lead just after the half hour mark, but former La Blaugrana keeper Claudio Bravo saved his spot kick.

That miss allowed Real Betis a route back into the game just before half time, as Antonio Sanabria reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the box to smash home past Marc Ter Stegen.

Koeman opted to bring on Messi as a half time substitute and the club captain turned the game for Barcelona.

Messi’s brilliant dummy from Jordi Alba’s cross allowed Griezmann to re-establish Barcelona’s lead before the Argentina international made the game safe with a penalty on the hour.

Ten man Real Betis rallied in the closing stages, as Loren Moron tucked home from close range.

But another emphatic goal from Messi and a first La Liga goal for Pedri secured all three points late on.

