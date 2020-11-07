Super sub Lionel Messi secures 5-2 Barcelona win over Real Betis

Barcelona have returned to winning ways in La Liga thanks to a Lionel Messi-inspired 5-2 victory at home to Real Betis.

Ronald Koeman’s side had picked up just two points from a possible 12 heading into this clash, but a dominant performance against Manuel Pellegrini’s visitors secured a timely three points.

Barcelona were quick out of the blocks at the Camp Nou, as Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati both missed early chances.

Great early chances for Barca! 🔵🔴 Griezmann goes close, and then Ansu Fati follows up by putting this effort just wide 👀 pic.twitter.com/a0OrhNNywM — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) November 7, 2020

But the home side did not have to wait much longer to take the lead, as French international Ousmane Dembele fired home a spectacular opener on 21 minutes.

Ousmane Dembélé cuts inside from the right wing and SMASHES one into the back of the net! 💥 A fantastic finish to put Barca in front 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/BZ7UxbdMa5 — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) November 7, 2020

Griezmann was handed a perfect opportunity to double Barcelona’s lead just after the half hour mark, but former La Blaugrana keeper Claudio Bravo saved his spot kick.

👀 With Messi on the bench, Griezmann steps up to take the penalty… and he MISSES! 😬 pic.twitter.com/xX2St5tAke — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) November 7, 2020

That miss allowed Real Betis a route back into the game just before half time, as Antonio Sanabria reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the box to smash home past Marc Ter Stegen.

Koeman opted to bring on Messi as a half time substitute and the club captain turned the game for Barcelona.

Messi’s brilliant dummy from Jordi Alba’s cross allowed Griezmann to re-establish Barcelona’s lead before the Argentina international made the game safe with a penalty on the hour.

Ten man Real Betis rallied in the closing stages, as Loren Moron tucked home from close range.

But another emphatic goal from Messi and a first La Liga goal for Pedri secured all three points late on.

Lionel Messi with an emphatic finish into the roof of the net! 💥 The substitute has two goals and a brilliant step over to set up another since coming on for the second half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/663d07oVM3 — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) November 7, 2020

