Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard and Casemiro test positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid have announced that Eden Hazard and Casemiro have both tested positive for COVID-19 from a round of tests carried out on Friday morning.

All other players and members of the coaching staff of the first team, as well as all of the club employees who work with them, returned negative results on Friday morning as well as from the antigen tests carried out on Saturday morning.

Los Blancos are fresh from their 3-2 defeat of Inter Milan in the Champions League last Tuesday and had been preparing to travel to Mestalla to face Valencia on Sunday evening.

They currently sit second in the league table, a point behind league leaders Real Sociedad, and will be disappointed to lose two key figures in Hazard and Casemiro.

Hazard will particularly be frustrated to miss out on yet more action. The Belgian has played just 10% of Madrid’s minutes so far this season according to Transfermarkt, and has made just 25 appearances for the club since joining from Chelsea for €103.5m in the summer of 2019.

Featured image courtesy of Icon Sport via Getty Images.