Jordi Alba praise Barcelona’s defensive record in 2020/21

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has praised his teammates defensive improvements this season following their 5-2 win at home to Real Betis.

La Blaugrana were under pressure ahead of the visit of Manuel Pellegrini’s side to the Camp Nou, after picking up just two points from the last 12 available in La Liga.

However, an impressive second half display from substitute Lionel Messi secured a return to winning ways, and Spanish international Alba was clear the Catalan giants deserved the win.

“We have been superior to Betis today,” he told a post match interview with El Chiringuito TV.

“They scored two goals today, but overall I think we are better defensively this season.

“The decision to leave Messi on the bench was made by the manager, but of course, we are better with him on the field with us.”

Barcelona’s timely win moves them up to eighth in the table with a four point gap behind arch rivals Real Madrid after seven games.

Ronald Koeman’s side will now have an extended break from La Liga and Champions League action, but the bulk of his squad are expected to depart on international duty in the coming days.

On their return, Barcelona face a crunch trip to Atletico Madrid, before games against Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencvaros, Osasuna and Cadiz in a busy fortnight of matches.

Image via Marca