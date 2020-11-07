Former Real Madrid player Enzo Zidane linked with Bundesliga 2 switch

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane’s son Enzo is rumoured to be on the verge of clinching a move to the German Bundesliga 2.

Zidane Jnr came through the youth team ranks in the Spanish capital, but only made one cup appearance in 2016 as a senior player.

He joined La Liga side Alaves in 2017, before moving on to Swiss club Lausanne-Sport just six months later, followed by spells with Rayo Majahadonda and Aves.

The 25-year old opted to return to Spain in 2020 winter transfer window, joining Segunda Division side Almeria for an undisclosed fee.

However, following his release by Almeria ahead of the 2020/21 season, reports from Diario AS claim he is now a transfer target for FC Erzgebirge Aue, in the German second tier.

The club have confirmed talks are ongoing with the ex French underage international, with former president Helge Leonhardt stating a deal is almost agreed between the two parties.

“The discussions are well advanced. There have been several telephone conversations and Enzo wants to play for Aue,” he said.

“He fits us and if possible we can develop him. Enzo is a gem of a player that needs to be perfected. We can do that as we have done it with other players.”

Zidane is expected to confirm his arrival in Germany next week as a free agent.