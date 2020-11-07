David Beckham keen for Sergio Ramos to join him at Inter Miami

David Beckham has been said to retain a long-held interest in bringing his former Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos to MLS with Inter Miami.

Beckham spent two years playing with Ramos in the Spanish capital before leaving for LA Galaxy in the United States in 2007 – part of the reason the Englishman went to MLS was because an ownership option was included in his contract.

Ramos is currently negotiating a renewal with Madrid – his current contract is due to end in June 2021 – but there are several clubs interested in the centre-back according to Mundo Deportivo, including Beckham’s MLS franchise.

Beckham founded Inter Miami and co-owns the club, and his interest in Ramos isn’t new. He’s been trying to tempt the Andalusian to end his career in the United States for some years, but has yet to prove successful in convincing Ramos that his European career is coming to an end.

Ramos scored his 100th goal for Madrid last Tuesday against Inter Milan in the Champions League, and at 34 still looks capable of performing at the highest level.

🗣️ Sergio Ramos, the highest-scoring defender in Real Madrid history, reacts after nodding in his 100th goal in his 16th season for the 13-time winners…#UCL | @SergioRamos | @realmadriden pic.twitter.com/VtyZd0xJPv — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 4, 2020

Despite this, Beckham is said to be paying close attention to how Ramos’ negotiation goes with Los Blancos hierarchy, and believes he will eventually accept his offer. Everything indicates, however, that he will continue at the Santiago Bernabéu for at least two more years.