Barcelona star Ansu Fati suffers injury scare in Real Betis win

Barcelona’s teenage star Ansu Fati looks set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering knee injury in their 5-2 La Liga win over Real Betis.

The 18-year old was withdrawn at half time against Manuel Pellegrini’s side, as La Blaugrana made a timely return to winning ways in La Liga.

However, the Catalan giants released an official statement after the game confirming the Spanish international suffered a tear to the medial meniscus in his left knee.

ÚLTIMA HORA ‼ Las pruebas realizadas esta tarde han mostrado que Ansu Fati tiene una rotura del menisco interno de la rodilla izquierda. En los próximos días se determinará el tratamiento a seguir pic.twitter.com/gImKRyxcKD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) November 7, 2020

Barcelona have not given an estimated timeframe on his expected absence with further tests expected in the next 48 hours to assess the extent of the injury.

Fati will be forced to withdraw from Luis Enrique’s Spain squad for their crunch UEFA Nations League games this month, with reports from Marca indicating he will be out for around six weeks.

If Fati misses the estimated period of action for Ronald Koeman’s side, he could be absent for a total of nine games, meaning he may not return to action until 2021 if his rehabilitation is delayed.