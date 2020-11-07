Barcelona linked with massive squad sale in January 2021

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman could be in line to potentially sell up to five first team players in the January transfer window.

The Dutchman has been heavily linked with moves for Eric Garcia, Memphis Depay and Gini Wijnaldum during the winter market, as the trio enter into the final years of their contracts.

However, despite being able to secure cut price deals for each player, reports from Mundo Deportivo claim he will have to sell before he can buy in 2021.

Junior Firpo, Samuel Umtiti, Carles Alena and Martin Braithwaite could all be up for sale in the coming weeks, with Koeman happy to let all of them leave the club.

Firpo has attracted interest from Italy, with Premier League clubs potentially open to taking a risk on the injury prone Umtiti.

Deals for Alena and Braithwaite could prove more difficult for Koeman, with the pair wanting to remain in Spain.

Ousmane Dembele has also been linked with an exit from the Camp Nou, but the French international looks to have forced his way into Koeman’s plans on his return from injury this season.