Atletico Madrid stretch unbeaten La Liga run with 4-0 Cadiz win

Atletico Madrid have moved to the top of La Liga overnight thanks to a straightforward 4-0 win at home to Cadiz.

Diego Simeone’s side maintained their record as the only unbeaten team in the Spanish top-flight in 2020/21, as a brace from Joao Felix and a goal each from Luis Suarez and Marcos Llorente secured another three points.

Los Rojiblancos were on top from the start against Alvaro Cevera’s visitors as Felix opened the scoring on nine minutes with clever header from Llorente’s free kick.

The hosts showed no signs of slowing down from there however, as Llorente swept home from just inside the box to make it 2-0.

Simeone’s on form hosts looked to have the game wrapped up just after the break, as Suarez got himself in on the act on 51 minutes, confidently tucking home Felix’s square ball.

Cadiz did look to rouse themselves in closing stages as Jairo Izquierdo forced a fine stop from Jan Oblak.

Portuguese international Felix netted a fourth in added time as Atetico’s impressive start to the season continued ahead of the international break.

