Sergio Ramos named best-ever centre-back by Marca poll

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has been named football’s best-ever centre-back in a recent Marca poll.

Ramos has enjoyed a good week, playing an important role in Madrid’s 3-2 defeat of Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday evening and scoring his 100th goal for the club.

Marca ran the poll to foreshadow France Football’s forthcoming Ballon d’Or ‘Dream Team’ award, which will replace the traditional individual award due to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Andalusian won handsomely, claiming 74% of over 130,000 submitted votes. In second place came former Germany and Bayern Munich centre-back Franz Beckenbauer, while in third place came Italy and AC Milan’s Franco Baresi. The other candidates included Ronald Koeman, Fabio Cannavaro, Daniel Passarella, Marcel Desailly and Matthias Sammer.

Born in Camas, Seville, Ramos joined Madrid in 2005 and has become one of the most decorated players in their history. The Spanish defender has won five LaLiga titles, two Copa del Reys, four Supercopa de España’s, four Champions Leagues, three Super Cups and four Club World Cups. Playing for Spain, Ramos has won two European Championships and the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Both images are courtesy of Marca.