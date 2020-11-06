Real Madrid star Eden Hazard returns to Belgium squad

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard has been called up to the Belgium squad for their crunch UEFA Nations League double header this month.

The former Chelsea star missed the September international break following a delay in his recovery from a calf injury.

He has only just returned to action with Zinedine Zidane’s side with back to back starts against Huesca and Inter Milan in the last week.

Hazard scored in the 4-1 win over Huesca before being withdrawn after 65 minutes against Antonio Conte’s side and he is expected to feature against Valencia this weekend.

As per a report from Marca, Belgium boss Roberto Martinez confirmed he is unconcerned by Hazard’s lack of match practice, insisting the signs look good for the 29-year old.

“Eden has been very positive on his return, he has already played two games with Real Madrid and has had a very good feeling,” he said.

“We are looking forward to him continuing to progress and play minutes. We are looking forward to welcoming him.”

Martinez has also included Los Blancos keeper Thibaut Courtois, but Atletico Madrid’s Yannick Carrasco misses out through injury.

📝 Here are the Devils for our last games of 2020 🙌 #COMEONBELGIUM 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/OF04gizLrl — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) November 6, 2020

Belgium face Switzerland in a friendly on November 11, before hosting England and Denmark in UEFA Nations League action.