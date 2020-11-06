Real Madrid: Marco Asensio’s most difficult year and is only at 85 percent following injury

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio has still not fully recovery from a knee ligament injury sustained in the summer of 2019.

The Spaniard sat out almost a year of action last season after suffering ligament damage in his left knee last July and scored on his return to action in June from the bench in a win over Valencia.

A report in Marca now outlines how he has still not returned to full fitness and highlights how the player himself has stated on his Instagram page that he is only operating at 85 percent.

Asensio is a notable absentee from Luis Enrique’s Spain squad for this month’s international fixtures against Switzerland and Germany in the Nations League, but the break may be welcome for him to recover and help return to his peak.

The 24-year-old has netted 30 goals in 153 first-team appearances for Madrid and has featured in eight games this season but has yet to find the net.

A report in Marca last month said Asensio was a member of Zinedine Zidane’s preferred attack alongside Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard.