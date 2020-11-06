Real Madrid best-placed to sign Erling Haaland in 2022

Real Madrid are best-placed to sign Borussia Dortmund’s highly-rated centre-forward Erling Haaland in 2022, according to AS.

The feeling from the Santiago Bernabéu is that the Haaland is Robert Lewandowski’s successor as the world’s number one number nine, and the Norwegian has become a priority for the Spanish capital’s most-successful club.

The ideal situation for Madrid would be to bring in Haaland in 2022 after bringing in Kylian Mbappé in 2021, but they are expected to face tough competition from Manchester United and Bayern Munich for the Nordic marksman.

Rumours of a €75m release clause that comes into play in the summer of 2022 are wide of the mark, but what does exist, confirmed by Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke in Bild this week, is a gentlemen’s agreement between Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, and the German club that the forward can leave that summer – albeit with no fixed price.

Haaland has burst on to the scene and become one of the hottest talents in the global game. He’s scored ten in ten so far this season, coupled with 26 in the 28 he’s played since arriving at Dortmund. With Salzburg, in Austria, the Norwegian recorded 29 in 27. Should Haaland join Madrid, he’ll be able to link up with Martin Ødegaard, one of his best friends on and off the pitch.

Image courtesy of AS.