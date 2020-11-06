Nabil Fekir ruled out of Real Betis trip to Barcelona

Real Betis striker Nabil Fekir will miss their La Liga trip to Barcelona this weekend due to a hamstring injury.

The French international trained for this week in preparation for the clash with the Catalan giants, but as per reports from Marca, Manuel Pellegrini has opted to leave him out.

Pellegrini confirmed in his pre match press conference the former Lyon star would not travel with the squad, with Juanmi and Andres Guardado sidelined through injury.

Veteran defender Sidnei returned to full training in midweek but he was also omitted from the 22-man panel to face Ronald Koeman’s team.

Pellegrini’s side head into this game on the back of a mixed set of results in recent weeks, with wins against Valencia and Elche either side of defeats to Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid in La Liga action.

POTENTIAL REAL BETIS STARTING XI V BARCELONA

Bravo; Montoya, Bartra, Mandi, Moreno; Canales, Carvalho; Rodriguez, Joaqui, Sanabria; Tello