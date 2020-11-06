Luis Enrique names Spain squad ahead of Switzerland and Germany games

Coach Luis Enrique has announced the 25-man squad he’s selected to represent Spain in the forthcoming international break.

Spain face the Netherlands in a friendly on Wednesday evening before taking on Switzerland and Germany in the Nations League on Saturday and Tuesday respectively.

Atlético Madrid midfielder Koke is included after two years out, with Atleti team-mate Marcos Llorente and Juventus striker Alvaro Morata also returning to the squad.

⚠️ ¡TENEMOS NUEVA CONVOCATORIA! ⚠️ 🤔 ¿Hay alguien por aquí que no haya jugado alguna vez al fútbol chapas? 🏟️ @LUISENRIQUE21 anuncia su lista de 2⃣5⃣ jugadores para los compromisos ante Países Bajos, Suiza y Alemania en un estadio muy especial.#SomosFutbol#SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/1d7gYU1MDN — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) November 6, 2020

Spain are currently sitting at the top of League A Group 4 in the Nations League, a point clear of Germany and Ukraine and five clear of Switzerland. La Roja have won two, drawn one and lost one of their opening four, and will be hoping for positive results this coming two weeks.

Full list: Kepa Arrizabalaga, David de Gea, Unai Simón; Sergi Roberto, Jesús Navas, Sergio Ramos, Eric García, Pau Torres, Iñigo Martínez, José Luis Gayà, Sergio Reguilón, Rodri, Sergio Busquets, Fabián Ruiz Peña, Sergio Canales, Mikel Merino, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Adama Traoré, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Gerard Moreno, Alvaro Morata, Ansu Fati, Mikel Oyarzabal.

Image courtesy of Eurosport.