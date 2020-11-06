La Liga chief Javier Tebas earned €3.44m during COVID-hit 2019/20

LaLiga president Javier Tebas earned €3.44m during 2019/20 – a season heavily disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic – according to El Confidencial.

Tebas earned a fixed salary of €2.1m with a special bonus of €1.33m in the midst of the pandemic and a host of salary cuts at clubs throughout Spanish football.

LaLiga was halted for three months due to the pandemic, with the season seeing most clubs in Spanish football’s top flight forced to lower their salary by at least 30% to compensate for financial losses suffered.

This fee of €3.44m represents a rise of 36% on his previous renumeration, and can be explained by the new television contract signed with Telefonica and Mediapro. It also allowed Tebas to repay a loan he had taken out from the LFP for €1.8m.

Across LaLiga’s senior management, total renumeration shot up to €6.21m, a 30% increase on the €4.83m of the previous season. When Tebas was appointed president in 2013, his salary was just €348,123.

Image courtesy of El Confidencial.