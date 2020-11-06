La Liga president Javier Tebas will not be removed despite calls for resignation

The High Council for Sports (CSD) in Spain has rejected a joint request from Deportivo A Coruna and Numancia to suspend La Liga president Javier Tebas from his position.

Fernando Vidal, president of Deportivo, sent a letter to Irene Lozano, president of the Higher Sports Council, in August, asking her again to act after all the irregularities and infractions of the league chief, as per a report previously in Marca.

They had requested that Tebas be suspended from his position as a precautionary measure with a disciplinary file opened against the situation but that has now been rejected, as per Marca.

💥 Informa Juan Antonio Alcalá 📌 El CSD desestima la petición del @RCDeportivo y del @CDNumancia para inhabilitar al presidente de @LaLiga Javier Tebas 👨🏻‍⚖️ La denuncia estaba relacionada con el polémico viaje, el pasado mes de julio, del @CFuenlabradaSAD a La Coruña pic.twitter.com/7FSexOBrhx — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) November 6, 2020

Depor had questioned the role of La Liga’s chief in their relegation, questioning why the entire final round of Segunda fixtures was not postponed when their clash against Fuenlabrada – who recorded multiple positive Covid-19 tests – was called off.

They once again have said that the integrity of the competition was compromised, as both Depor – who did not play on the same night – and Numancia were relegated as Lugo and Albacete both recorded victories.

It follows reports in July that Tebas was considering his position as chief of the league following reports of not declaring a conflict of interests following allegations about his personal involvement with Fuenlabrada.

It was said that he was personally hurt by the involvement of his family, as his son was also on the board of directors at second tier Fuenla.

Tebas went on to say, as cited by Cadena Cope: “I have not considered resigning.

“When there is an opportunity for people to hunt then they go hunting, but I have been here for many years and they still have not successfully hunted me.

“The courts have always sided with La Liga.”

Tebas asked Segunda club Fuenlabrada for €130k for providing ‘legal advisory services’ in 2018, as reported by El Diario, which he had not declared.

Previously, the league chief had declared that two years earlier his son had entered onto the board of directors at the club – then in Segunda B, and outside La Liga’s jurisdiction.

Tebas was elected to the presidency of La Liga in 2013 and is now in his third term as league chief.