Celta Vigo plan to reappoint boss Eduardo Berizzo to replace struggling Oscar Garcia

Celta Vigo have already decided to part ways with current coach Oscar Garcia Junyent and will reportedly replace him with their former boss Eduardo Berizzo.

Diario Sport build on a report from El Desmarque that the Galician club have already decided to dismiss Garcia after Friday night’s La Liga clash against Elche and make the managerial change over the international break.

Berizzo is currently boss of the Paraguayan national side and a substantial amount of money would have to be paid to the Paraguayan FA to secure his appointment, which is the biggest stumbling block of any move.

Marcelino García Toral and Chacho Coudet are said to be other options at Balaidos, although the latter is said to have already rejected the approach.

Berizzo began his managerial career at Argentinian club Estudiantes before moving to Chilean side O’Higgins in 2011, before replacing Luis Enrique at Celta Vigo in 2014.

The Argentine managed 148 games for Celta over the course of three seasons, of which he won 61 – a win percentage of 41.22 – and he guided them to the final four of both the Copa del Rey and Europa League in 2017.

That was the first time Celta had ever reached that stage of a European competition but were edged out 2-1 on aggregate by Manchester United with John Guidetti missing a glorious chance at the end of the second leg.

Berizzo went on to coach both Sevilla – he was recovering from prostate cancer at the time of his sacking in December 2017 – and Athletic Club Bilbao in La Liga, while he is currently boss of the Paraguayan national side.

Juan Carlos Unzué, Antonio Mohamed, Miguel Cardoso, Fran Escribá and now Óscar García have all struggled at Celta since Berizzo’s exit, with the club continually battling against relegation.