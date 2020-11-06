Barcelona star Marc Ter Stegen set for La Liga return against Real Betis

Barcelona goal keeper Marc Ter Stegen is in line to make his first La Liga start of the season against Real Betis this weekend.

The German international has missed the start of the 2020/21 campaign after undergoing surgery during the summer.

Former Valencia stopper Neto has covered for Ter Stegen in the opening weeks of the season, with the former Borussia Monchengladbach star returning to the team for the midweek Champions League win over Dynamo Kyiv.

According to reports from Marca, Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo are all still sidelined through injury for the visit of Manuel Pellegrini’s side to the Camp Nou.

La Blaugrana head into this game on the back of a poor run of domestic results in recent weeks with just one point picked up in their last three La Liga games.

BARCELONA POTENTIAL STARTING XI V REAL BETIS

Ter Stegen; Dest, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong; Pedri, Messi, Fati; Griezmann