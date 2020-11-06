Barcelona are “bankrupt” claims presidential favourite Victor Font: “The wage situation is critical”

Barcelona prospective presidential candidate Victor Font has claimed that the club are “bankrupt” and that the club’s wage bill situation is now at a critical stage.

Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana following the resignation of former club supremo Josep Maria Bartomeu, and he is likely to be in position until January at the earliest due to the complications of holding votes prior to that.

Tusquets now must analyse the financial situation at the club and decide how to proceed with the proposed wage cuts but will not run for the elections himself.

There are six confirmed candidates for the election, of which Font is said to be the early favourite for the position but he has now issued a stark warning to the club and called on elections to be moved forward to the earliest possible date.

Font has said, in quotes carried by Diario AS: “Barça is practically in a situation of economic bankruptcy. Technically, it is bankrupt. This situation puts the ownership model at risk.

“Years ago we made a diagnosis in which we already anticipated what was going to happen and now that has come to pass. That is why the project we are preparing is so key.

“We do not know the exact reality of the club. The role of the club management is to make the transition. I am surprised that no date has been set for the elections yet.

“The structural decisions must be made at the economic level. The wage situation is critical, and it is something the board should be addressing.

“But also, they must call elections. And we will have to make exceptions at the statutory and legal level. We asked Tusquets to promote electronic voting. Hopefully, we can be a reference of modernity.”