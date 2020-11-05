Villarreal thrash Maccabi Tel-Aviv 4-0 in Europa League action

Villarreal have extended their 100% record in Europa League action this season with a straightforward 4-0 win at home to Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

Unai Emery’s side returned to the top of Group I with goals from Carlos Bacca, Alex Baena and Fernando Nino in a dominant victory against the Israeli side.

Kick off at El Madrigal was delayed by a freak storm in the Valencia region, but Emery’s team were not distracted from maintaining their strong recent form as Bacca nodded home Dani Parejo’s corner after four minutes.

The Yellow Submarine pushed on from there with Takefusa Kubo denied by Maccabi keeper Daniel Peretz in the first half.

The hosts upped the pressure after the break as Bacca netted another header just after the restart from Kubo’s deep cross.

A assistência de Takefusa Kubo no segundo gol do Villarreal, marcado por Carlos Bacca. O japonês também participou da jogada que deu origem ao terceiro gol do Submarino Amarelo, que vai vencendo o Maccabi Tel Aviv por 4 a 0. pic.twitter.com/qrYfKyj1hQ — Japão日本FC (@japaofcbr) November 5, 2020

Bacca turned provider for Villarreal with 20 minutes to go, squaring for Baena to sweep home from close range, before Nino scrambled a fourth goal in the closing minutes.

Image via Villarreal CF on Twitter

Video via RMC Sport