The new tunnel at Real Madrid’s reconstructed Santiago Bernabeu stadium

Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu home stadium is currently undergoing extensive reconstruction work and new images released by Marca have shown the stadium’s new logistics tunnel.

The works were prioritised by the club ahead of strengthening the first-team squad this summer with funds instead directed towards the redevelopment, which are intended to pay benefits in the long-term to Los Blancos.

The idea of the reconstruction is to make the stadium more efficient, comfortable and sustainable – whilst also providing greater regular income streams to the club.

In 2016, the Madrid Council -led by mayor Manuela Carmena – had approved the club’s provisional plans but rejected Perez’s idea of integrating a hotel and shopping centre into the facility, in order to increase the club’s revenues.

The capacity of the stadium will remain unchanged, a retractable roof will be put in place while the area is to become more fan-friendly, with a car park removed for public space.

This new tunnel, as shown in the images, will allow greater flow of traffic directly into and out of the stadium, including player’s cars, team buses and deliveries to and from the stadium.

Images via Marca