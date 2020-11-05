Real Sociedad return to winning ways in the Europa League against AZ Alkmaar

La Liga leaders Real Sociedad have clinched a vital Europa League three points with a 1-0 win at home to AZ Alkmaar.

Imanol Alguacil’s side have lost just once in domestic action this season, with the Basque giants leading Real Madrid by a point at the top of the table.

La Real slipped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Napoli last week, following on from an opening Europa League win at Croatian side Rijeka.

However, they secured a timely 1-0 victory at home to AZ, thanks to a second half goal from Portu.

Real Sociedad were the brighter of the two sides in the opening stages with Portu, Nacho Monreal and Aritz Elustondo denied by visiting keeper Marco Bizot.

Alguacil’s team maintained their dominance after the restart, with Bizot called into action again, to deny Portu and Mikel Oyarzabal.

With the home side carrying all the threat at the Anoeta, Portu finally edged Sociedad in front on 58 minutes following a rapid counter attack from inside the Sociedad half.

Sociedad should have extended their lead in the closing stages, but with Bizot in inspired form, they were forced to settle for a single goal win.

