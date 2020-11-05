Real Madrid player reinvents himself and looks set for extended future at club

Real Madrid utility player Lucas Vazquez has reinvented himself at right-back and appears to have revived his fortunes at the club, report Diario AS.

Real Madrid news recently has seen an injury crisis at right-back with defender Nacho Fernandez the latest player to be ruled out through injury, joining Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola on the sidelines.

It is outlined how Vazquez is out of contract in the Spanish capital in 2021 and he had become a peripheral figure in recent times, but he has now started three matches in a row for the first time since 2018/19.

Nacho was withdrawn in the first half of the El Clasico win at Barcelona last month with Vazquez his replacement, and the Spaniard impressed during the rest of the clash before further impressive displays.

He has started the games against Borussia Monchengladbach, Huesca and Inter – impressing in all outings – and has now and has now played a total of 15 games in the right-back position for Los Blancos.

Vazquez, 28, had increasingly become a fringe figure in the Spanish capital last season, making just 18 appearances in La Liga – of which just eight were in the starting line-up.

Zinedine Zidane has always wanted the Spaniard to stay, the report adds, and it is increasingly possible he will renew his contract.