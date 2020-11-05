Real Madrid cannot afford to sign Bayern Munich’s David Alaba

Real Madrid are not contemplating the idea of signing Bayern Munich star David Alaba due to his wage demands, according to a report in Marca.

It follows a report in Diario AS that Alaba’s representative Pini Zahavi has made contact with Los Blancos to discuss the future of his client, who is out of contract at the European giants in the summer of 2021.

It is said by the new Marca report that Madrid are admirers of the player but are not in a position to sign him this summer due to their financial situation, although the situation may change by the end of the campaign.

It is said that the Austrian international’s father had previously contacted Madrid to indicate his son’s willingness to play for them, while this time it is his agent Zahavi.

It is said that Zahavi is keen to strengthen his own personal ties with the biggest clubs in Europe, and believes negotiating this deal would be a big boost to his own profile.

The Austrian is highly sought after due to his versatility in between defence and midfield, with Bayern deploying him at left back and central midfield in recent times.

Zinedine Zidane is said to be a fan of the versatile 28-year-old and the absence of a transfer fee would also appeal to Madrid’s hierarchy, who are keen to avoid spending big transfer fees in the current challenging economic climate.

Alaba came through the youth ranks with Bayern Munich before making his first team debut in 2009 and has amassed just shy of 400 appearances for the first-team.