Poll shows 70 percent back former Barcelona boss Setien over comments on Lionel Messi

Over 70 percent of football fans have backed former Barcelona boss Quique Setien over his recent comments on star player Lionel Messi, a poll shows.

Marca ran a survey asking its readership what they thought about comments from Setien in El Pais last weekend, in which he said: “There are players who are not easy to manage, including Messi.”

There have been just shy of 38,000 respondents to date in which 72 percent backed the former coach on what he said, while 28 percent are backing Messi.

It must be remembered that Marca is a Madrid-based newspaper, so many of the respondents may not necessarily be fans of the Catalan giants.

The Blaugrana confirmed Setien’s sacking back in August following Barcelona’s 8-2 Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich, which proved to be his final game in charge.

“If you don’t like what I say, here is the door,” Setien told Messi after a dispute near the end of last season, as per Que T’hi Jugues.

Setien has confirmed that he and his coaching staff are taking legal action against the Catalan club for €4m due to the manner and communication of their dismissals.

The Cantabrian only oversaw 25 matches at the helm with his side winning on 16 occasions, drawing four matches and losing five, and has been replaced with Ronald Koeman.