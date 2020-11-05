Incredible level of rainfall delays Europa League kick-off in Spain

Villarreal have had their Europa League clash against Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv delayed due to unprecedented levels of rainfall locally.

The clash at Estadio Ceramica was supposed to get underway at 9pm local time but has initially been pushed back by an hour, with club officials desperate to clear the excess water from the pitch in order to allow the game to get underway.

#UEL | Todos en pie… ¡¡¡Y a aplaudir 👏😭!!! IMPRESIONANTE el esfuerzo que está realizando el personal de mantenimiento del Villarreal CF 💛. pic.twitter.com/vq17RRyHY5 — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) November 5, 2020

Images showed the pitch at Villarreal totally covered in torrential rainfall, with 60 metres of water per square metre falling in 30 minutes, but the weather has subsequently calmed down.

#UEL | En el Estadio de la Cerámica han caído 60 litros por metro cuadrado en menos de 30 minutos. Y entre estas dos fotos… TAN SOLO 45 MINUTOS DE DIFERENCIA 😱. pic.twitter.com/u6lf908mNQ — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) November 5, 2020

The Yellow Submarine have won the opening two games of their Europa League group stage against Qarabag of Azerbaijan and Turkish side Sivasspor respectively and are strong favourites to progress to the Round of the 32 of the competition.

There is particular pressure to get this clash underway due to the visitors having travelled such a distance to participate, with pressure from UEFA to complete the game within a reasonable timeframe.