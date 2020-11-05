Gerard Pique insists “changes were necessary” at Barcelona: “Every season has been a little worse”

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has insisted that changes at the club were necessary this year as recently “every season has been a little worse for the club”.

Multiple changes have been made on and off the pitch at the Camp Nou in recent months after the club finished the 2019-20 campaign trophyless.

A host of experienced players left the club over summer including Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez and Nelson Semedo, although long-serving defender Pique remained.

The former Spain international was the surprising name on the four-player list of contract renewals at the Catalan giants that was confirmed last month.

Furthermore, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu and his entire board of directors resigned from their positions last month after Barcelona news was dominated by their possible departures, with Carlos Tusquets the new interim president.

“The club is like it is – this is a process of many changes,” Pique told reporters after Wednesday’s victory over Dynamo Kiev, as per Diario Sport.

“I think the changes were necessary at the club in order to turn this around because it was obvious that the trend was going backwards and every season has been a little worse.”

Barcelona have had a mixed start to the campaign – enjoying three successive Champions League victories but despite winning their opening two league games, have picked up just two points in their following four La Liga matches.