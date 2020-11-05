Geoffrey Kondogbia’s first words as an Atletico Madrid player: “I am proud to wear this shirt”

Geoffrey Kondogbia has spoken publicly for the first time since joining Atletico Madrid from La Liga rivals Valencia this week: “I am proud to wear this shirt.”

Kondogbia had been identified by Atleti as an ideal replacement for Thomas Partey, who has joined Arsenal, with the deal allowed outside of the transfer window due to La Liga rules on allowing clubs a 30-day window to replace players (with a Spain-based player) who have departed due to their release clause being met by another club.

In quotes carried by Marca, the midfielder said he was “excited” to join Atleti and declared that: “I am proud to wear this shirt.

“Until now I have never been able to work with Simeone, but what you can see from the outside is that he has been competing at the highest level for many years and transferring his values ​​to his players.

“The fans and the club transmit their family values ​​to you. It will give me humility and the desire to improve themselves.”

The Central Africa Republic international had become a star at the Mestalla in recent years, scoring seven goals across 104 appearances since his initial 2017 switch from Inter – helping the club to the 2019 Copa del Rey title alongside successive Champions League qualifications.

Kondogbia is now the ninth player from Los Che’s first-team squad last season who have departed, with no new arrivals.

