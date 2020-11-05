France boss Deschamps on Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele: “It is up to him to find his full potential”

France boss Didier Deschamps has spoken on Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele who was not included in the latest international squad.

Deschamps hinted that Dembele needed extra fitness following a year of injury struggles and he noted how the forward was still in his long-term plans.

The France international has been plagued by injuries since moving to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 and in three years he has suffered seven muscle injuries and played last month for the first time since November last year.

“Does he still have a chance? Yes of course, Dembele is coming back from a major injury. We must give him time,” Deschamps told reporters, in quotes carried by Diario AS.

“We must give him time. I know what he is capable of. He had physical problems, but now it is up to him to find his full potential.”

Dembele has made 81 Barcelona first-team appearances, scoring 21 goals and 17 assists, and has netted twice in his seven appearances to date this season for the Blaugrana.

There are four Spain-based players in the latest French national squad for the latest international break, including Blaugrana teammates Antoine Griezmann and Clement Lenglet, along with Raphael Varane of Real Madrid and Real Betis playmaker Nabil Fekir.