Dani Carvajal to sign Real Madrid contract extension until 2024

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal is set to commit his long term future to the club and sign a contract extension until 2024.

The Spanish international is currently sidelined through injury, but he is expected to return to action later this month, as a key part of Zinedine Zidane’s squad in 2020/21.

Carvajal established himself as first choice right back following his return to Madrid from Bayer Leverkusen in 2013, with his current deal expiring in 2022.

However, as per the front page of Friday’s edition of Marca, Real Madrid have opened talks with the 28-year old over a new deal to tie him to the club for a further four years.

The report states there is no update on Sergio Ramos’ contract situation, with the centre back’s own deal expiring at the end of the season.

The 34-year old is rumoured to have requested a two-year extension, but the club are determined to stick to their 12-month policy for players over 30, despite Ramos’ long service to the La Liga giants.