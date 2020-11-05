Captains of Barcelona and Real Madrid among star players to be free agents in 2021

Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi – the captains of Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively – are among the star list of players out of contract in 2021.

Marca have compiled a list of 21 stars across European football who are entering the final months of their respective deals and will be free to talk to other clubs from 1 January.

A report in Deportes Cuatro this week claimed Madrid will offer the Spain international a new deal but they still are not sure whether it a one-year or two-year contract would be preferrable, and have yet to make any contact with 34-year-old Ramos.

Ramos scored his 100th goal for Madrid on Tuesday against Inter, and his future may be prominent for Real Madrid news in the coming months.

It comes after the Messi news that he confirmed he was staying at the Camp Nou for this season, although he clarified that he was less than happy to be doing so, after threatening to leave the club on a free transfer over the summer.

Barcelona news had been dominated by Messi’s demands to leave the club in the close-season and his future at the club beyond this current campaign is now unclear.

Messi’s teammate Riqui Puig is also coming to the end of his contract, and whilst Marca do not believe there will be any issues in his renewal, he is not currently featuring in the starting line-up.

Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is also entering the final months of his deal, while the same is true for Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa.

Bayern Munich star David Alaba is another coming to the end of his deal, with Diario AS reporting his agent Pini Zahavi has made contact with Real Madrid on a deal.

