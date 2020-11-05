Barcelona linked with Tottenham star Tanguy Ndombele

Barcelona could move for Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele next summer as Ronald Koeman looks to strengthen his midfield options.

The Dutch boss has been linked with a host of moves in the January window, with Gini Wijnaldum, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay on his radar as they enter the final year of their contracts.

However, according to Sky Sports Italia journalist Fabrizio Romano on the Here We Go Podcast, Koeman has highlighted Ndombele as an alternative to Wijnaldum, if he stays at Liverpool.

The French international has struggled to establish himself under Jose Mourinho in North London after a €62m move from Lyon in 2019.

Mourinho signed Danish international Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, with Ndombele starting just five Premier League games so far this season.

If Barcelona push ahead with a move for the 23-year old, Spurs will push to recoup the bulk of the fee they paid Lyon just over 12 months ago, with a current asking price of €40m.