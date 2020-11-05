Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is angry with team and individual performances

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is not happy with multiple aspects of the performance of his team and individuals.

The Dutchman once again was critical of elements of his side’s play despite edging out a 2-1 victory over Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Koeman told reporters after the encounter, in quotes carried by Marca: “I’m concerned about our performance in attack.

“The problem against Dinamo Kiev was our performance without the ball. The problem exists, sometimes you cannot press and when you do, you leave spaces.

“We have to talk about this and analyse it as a team, because the whole team has to improve. The game without possession has to improve.”

Whilst Koeman did not speak directly about any of his players after the match, it is increasingly evident that he is not happy with the level of many of their performances.

Marca highlights how Ousmane Dembélé, Clement Lenglet and Sergio Busquets were all withdrawn at half-time in last weekend’s draw at Alaves while Antoine Griezmann has been substituted off in the opening hour three times – against Celta Vigo, Sevilla and Dynamo Kiev.

It is also reported how Pedri and Dembélé – who is another usual victim of early changes – were those to be sacrificed early in the loss at Getafe last month.