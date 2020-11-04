Real Madrid have not offered captain Sergio Ramos a new contract

Real Madrid have still not offered a new contract to club captain and iconic central defender Sergio Ramos.

The details are outlined by a report in Deportes Cuatro, who say that Madrid will offer the Spain international a new deal but they still are not sure whether it a one-year or two-year contract would be preferrable.

The report adds that the 34-year-old is intent on ending his playing career at Los Blancos and has no doubts that he would like to renew his contract.

However, he has not yet heard from the club’s president Florentino Perez and there has been no advancement on the possibility of a new deal being offered imminently.

On January 1, 2021 , Ramos will be free to sign with another club as he will have entered the final six months of his contract and will therefore be able to hold discussions elsewhere within the terms of his deal.

Ramos scored his 100th goal for Madrid on Tuesday against Inter, and his future may be prominent for Real Madrid news in the coming months.