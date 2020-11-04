La Liga coach has inconclusive Covid-19 test and will miss Europa League game

Granada have confirmed their head coach Diego Martinez has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss his side’s clash in Cyprus against Omonia Nicosia on Thursday.

The details are outlined by a report in Marca, who claim that Martinez returned an inconclusive test this week and under the health guidance, is not allowed to travel abroad and will indeed have to self-isolate before returning a negative test.

Another member of Martinez’s coaching staff is also said to have returned such a result while three members of the first-team squad are said to have returned positive Covid-19 tests, including central defender Jesus Vallejo.

It is said that all those who have returned inconclusive or positive tests are in good health and not showing any symptoms currently.

Granada have secured four points from their opening two Europa League group stage games – a win at PSV Eindhoven and a draw against Greek side PAOK.

This is the Andalusian club’s first ever campaign in Europe.